Glenrock Vs. Torrington Football [VIDEO]

One of the interclass match-ups to start the season had Torrington from 3A taking on Glenrock from 2A. both teams made the playoffs last season and both teams with new coaches. Ryan Collier for Glenrock and Russell Stienmetz for Torrington. It was a very competitive first quarter with Torrington getting on the board first as quarterback Sam Firminhac threw a touchdown pass to Jackson Jones on a play that covered 14 yards to make it 7-0 blazers.

Glenrock answered right back with a 4 yard run for a score from Dustin Simmons, the 2 point try was good so the herders led 8-7. In the 2nd quarter, Firminhac connected with Keiser Wolfe for 64 yards and a touchdown to increase the lead to 14-8 and that’s the way it stayed at the halftime intermission.

Torrington opened it up in the 2nd quarter with a couple of touchdowns. Firminhac with his 3rd TD pass of the game, Wolfe with his 2nd TD catch of the game and that went for 10 yards to blazers in front 21-8 and that was followed by a 54 yard run by Carson Schultz to the end zone so it was 28-8. Glenrock had a 4th quarter safety but did not reach the end zone again.

Torrington starts the season with a 28-10 win over Glenrock. The Blazers will be in Gering, Nebraska this week. Glenrock will host Newcastle