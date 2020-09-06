Glenrock Vs. Pinedale Football 9-4-20 [VIDEO]

Glenrock had their home opener on Friday night taking on Pinedale. Both of these teams were trying to reverse their fortunes from a year ago and the Herders scored the first 20 points of the game and cruised on in for a 48-20 win over the Wranglers. Dustin Simmons recorded four touchdowns for Glenrock while Konner Ziegler scores twice for Pinedale. Here's some of the highlights from "The Rock" on Friday. Enjoy!

