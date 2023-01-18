Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the aerospace and defense market, according to a news release from the Wyoming Business Council.

The Town of Glenrock would own the facility.

According to Wyoming Secretary of State records, McGinley Manufacturing is a trade name that the Casper-based DS Manufacturing LLC applied for in March 2016.

DS Manufacturing LLC has its principal office in Glenrock, and is wholly managed by McGinley Orthopaedic Innovations Inc., whose director is Dr. Joseph McGinley.

McGinley's company designs, develops, markets and sells orthopedic medical devices. The company's major product, the IntelliSense Drill, is used by surgeons in the United States and worldwide. McGinley Manufacturing, a custom design and fabrication shop. He holds more than 130 design and utility patents, according to the website.

The Town of Glenrock's grant request states that the facility would be built on land owned by McGinley Manufacturing. If the project is approved, the company will transfer ownership of the land to the town, according to the Wyoming Business Council website.

If the Business Council approves the grant, the proposal will go before the State Loan and Investment Board on Feb. 2. The State Loan and Investment Board is composed of the five statewide elected officials: Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Besides the Glenrock request, the Wyoming Business Council will update its loan policy to reflect the new Challenge Loan programs.

The WBC will conduct no other business at this meeting.

The WBC will provide a full agenda and board materials on its website before the meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

People who want to speak during the meeting should send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov before 4 p.m. Thursday. State your name and the topic you wish to address.

