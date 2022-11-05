Governor Appoints New Judge, Kate McKay, for Sublette County

Governor Appoints New Judge, Kate McKay, for Sublette County

Sublette County Courthouse, Pinedale. Google Maps

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Kate McKay to be a District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County, according to a news release on Friday.

McKay’s appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marvin Tyler.

“While all three candidates were well-qualified, the breadth of Kate’s experience in the Ninth District and her work in the Public Defender’s Office make her well-suited for this judgeship,” Gordon said.

The Ninth District includes Sublette, Fremont and Teton counties. Each county has its own courthouse. The Sublette County Courthouse is in Pinedale.

McKay has served as staff attorney and law clerk for Judge Jason Conder of the Ninth Judicial District in Lander.

She previously worked as an attorney in private practice, as a staff attorney for the Northern Arapaho Child Support Program, and as a supervisor in the Wyoming Office of the Public Defender in Fremont County.

McKay earned her Bachelor's degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon,  and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

She said she's honored by the appointment.

"I would like to thank Governor Gordon for this wonderful opportunity, as well as the Judicial Nominating Commission and the Governor's staff for their time and effort," McKay said.

McKay’s appointment is effective Jan. 3.

Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland

K Street Sewer Line Maintenance in Casper

The City of Casper and contractors are conducting sewer line maintenance in north Casper for the next several weeks. The work will affect access on K Street to Lincoln Elementary School, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, residences and businesses. The city urges drivers to exercise caution because portions of K street often will be narrowed to a single lane with the use of signs and portable traffic signals.
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Gordon, Judge, Judge Jason Conder, Judge Marvin Tyler, Kate McKay, Ninth Judicial District, Northern Arapaho Child Support Program, Pinedale, Sublette County, university of wyoming
Categories: Casper News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio