Glenrock Volunteer FD Forced To Cancel Annual 4th Of July Event

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like we have to announce another cancelation of an annual summer event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department has been forced to cancel its annual 4th of July Event.

Usually every year the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department creates a safe area for locals to set off fireworks at South Rec. The event was an opportunity for many local families to have a bit of safe 4th of July fun.

With the COVID-19 statewide Public Health Orders, the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department has decided that they are unable to follow the additional requirements.

While we are certainly disappointed we understand and will be even more ready for all the fun coming in 2021.

The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department would like to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks on State and Federal lands.

You may shoot fireworks off on private property with the consent of the property owner.

Here are some general firework safety tips.