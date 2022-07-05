Laramie County Imposes Fire Restrictions Amid Drought Conditions

Extreme fire danger has prompted the Laramie County Board of Commissioners to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions within the county.

The restrictions, which go into effect at 8 a.m. tomorrow, July 6, prohibit the discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires in unimproved areas.

Those caught violating the restrictions could face a fine of up to $100, up to 30 days in jail, or both, to which restitution costs may be added.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.