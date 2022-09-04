Glenrock Opens Season with Convincing Win over Kemmerer

Glenrock went back to their old form of running the football, the double wing in their season opener against Kemmerer on Friday, and the results were pretty good from the Herder point of view. Glenrock had a 1-2 punch of Logan Jones and Hayden Huyser and they gashed Kemmerer's defense multiple times. Jones and Huyser also found the end zone a couple of times too en route to a 36-6 win.

Glenrock had a rough year in 2021 but this was as good a start as they could have asked and they'll give opposing defenses something to think about. The Herders races out to a 24-0 lead and coasted in from there and will take their show on the road to Tongue River this week. Kemmerer had some first-game jitters with more than a few penalties but big improvement should come between week 1 and week. 2. The Rangers will have their home opener on Friday against Thermopolis.

Be sure and check out our short video of the game along with a few photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Glenrock Vs. Kemmerer Football Glenrock Vs. Kemmerer Football