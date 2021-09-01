Glenrock Football Preview

Glenrock has a new head football coach this season in Paul Downing who came from Coal Ridge High School in Colorado. He also coached a couple of seasons in Ault, Colorado, and will bring a new offense to the Herder program. For many years, Glenrock ran the double wing which gave opposing defenses something to think about. Now it's more of a pro-type offense so there will be more passing.

The Herders went 4-5 last season and missed the 2A playoffs and this year's team has just 4 seniors. So Downing will be asking a lot from those guys and for that matter everyone on the team. Glenrock starts things off on Friday at Pinedale which will be a challenging season opener.

We ran by the Glenrock camp on Tuesday and it's been so far so good. Take a peek at our short video we have from the Herder point of view.

