Gillette PD: Suspect Wounded After Shooting at Officer

The Gillette Police Department says a suspect was wounded after they reportedly shot at a police officer.

According to a statement on the City of Gillette Facebook page, a Gillette Police Officer located a vehicle whose driver was suspected to be involved in a shooting outside of city limits.

Police say the officer was following the vehicle and waiting for another officer when the vehicle abruptly stopped. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the officer.

The officer reportedly returned fire and hit the suspect, who is being treated for injuries sustained.

How severely the suspect was injured is unclear. The officer wasn't hurt.

As is standard, the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. No further details have been released.