Gillette Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Producing, Possessing Child Pornography

A 65-year-old Gillette man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornogrpahy.

According to court records, on and before December 15, the Wyoming DCI Internet Crimes Against Children task force received six Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators learned that a minor child was involved in the production and they moved quickly to stop the abuse.

A search warrant uncovered hundreds of images and video files of William Dean Decker sexually abusing the child in his residence.

Decker pleaded guilty on March 8 and the Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl imposed the sentence on May 31.

The crime was investigated by the DCI and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold.

