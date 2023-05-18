Gillette Man Arrested in Casper Faces Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A Gillette man who was arrested for a traffic violation in October and charged with state felony drug counts now faces federal charges, according to an indictment filed with U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Zachary Stott faces these counts in the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury:

Being a felon in possession of ammunition, which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which is punishable by five years to life imprisonment and consecutive to any other punishment.

Federal court records did not indicate if he had an attorney.

Stott has yet to make his initial appearance in federal court.

The case started early morning on Oct. 7, when a Casper Police officer was patrolling in north Casper, saw a black GMC truck traveling south on North Center Street, saw it turn westbound on West F Street into the eastbound lane, and then correct and go the westbound lane.

This information comes from an affidavit supporting the federal charges, by an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The affidavit recounts much of the information filed in an affidavit by the Casper Police officer.

The officer pulled over the truck because they thought the driver was impaired, and contacted Stott and a passenger who initially refused to identify himself.

Stott said he was from Gillette for the day and thought the street was a one-way street, and he was very nervous with shallow breathing.

However, the officer noticed a suitcase multiple bags in the back seat -- unusual for a day trip.

The officer called for another unit and a K9 officer, which alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers found numerous drug-related items and a Glock-style handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition in it.

Stott was read his Miranda rights and said he was a drug user but not a dealer, would consume 30 fentanyl pills a day and use methamphetamine sparingly, according to the affidavit. However, the items officers found indicated that he was a dealer.

"Stott stated he traveled to Casper as the drugs were cheaper in Casper than in Gillette," according to the affidavit. "Stott admitted he had one (1) prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance."

The agent also wrote the Wyoming State Penitentiary reported Stott was convicted of burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary in 2011.

In October, Stott heard six felony counts during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court.

His case was later transferred to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney.

