Ghost Investigations at Fort Caspar Invite You to Look for Paranormal Activity

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids. After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

Tours are happening Friday & Saturday, October 20th & 23rd, and October 27th & 28th.

The 10-person tours are one hour long and will begin every 20 minutes; the first tour leaves at 7:00 pm and the last at 10:40 pm each night.

There are also Twilight Tours on Saturday evenings, at 6:00, 6:20, and 6:40 pm. with three different areas of the fort and grounds from which to choose: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, and the fort cemetery.

The $15.00 tickets are available for sale in person at Fort Caspar Museum or over the phone with a credit card, and they are sold on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 3rd.

Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish.

Children under age eight are discouraged from participating, and children under age 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.

