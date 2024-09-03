Gasoline Price Update: Wyoming Drops to $3.28 Per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The cheapest gas in Natrona County this morning was priced at $2.91/g at the Sam's Club on Second Street.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today. The national average is down 17.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 48.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago..

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.65 per gallon, a fresh multi-year low.

"Motorists rejoice! The national average price of gasoline prices has continued to slump for the fifth straight week. With the summer driving season now over, we have much to look forward to for the fall: more drops at the pump as demand drops seasonally, and the changeover to cheaper winter gasoline is just two weeks away," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"As long as we don't see a major hurricane head into the Gulf and the situation improves in the Middle East, the national average could fall below $3 in the next two months—GasBuddy is already tracking eight states at that level or lower. While diesel prices fell slightly last week, they may rise with winter growing closer and the economy's likely rebound ahead of the Fed's expected rate cut. So, while it's great news for gas prices, diesel will likely soon see its seasonal rise kick in."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

September 3, 2023: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

September 3, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

September 3, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 3, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

September 3, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 3, 2018: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

September 3, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

September 3, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 3, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

September 3, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.32/g, unchanged from last week's $3.32/g.

Ogden- $3.52/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

Billings- $3.35/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.