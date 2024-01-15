Natrona County Offers Gas at $2.15 a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 19.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.13/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.50/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

You can find that $2.15/g of gas at three Natrona County locations: Sam's Club in Casper, USA Gasoline on Poplar, and the Maverik in Mills.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today and

the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.89 per gallon.

"Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels. Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We'll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 15, 2023: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 15, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 15, 2021: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 15, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

January 15, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 15, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 15, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 15, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

January 15, 2015: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 15, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.62/g, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.

Ogden- $2.66/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Billings- $2.85/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.

