Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.1 cents in the last week, averaging $4.82 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 49.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.61 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.24 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.99 a gallon, compared to $5.92 a gallon from a week ago.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.57 a gallon on Monday, an increase of four cents from the previous week, while Platte County is the most expensive at an average of $5.32 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents in the last week, averaging $4.88 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 28.3 cents from a month ago and $1.79 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 23rd cheapest state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $4.38 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $6.29 a gallon, down three cents from the previous week.

Crude oil prices have fallen $1 in the past week, down to just above $109 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.80 a gallon, having not changed nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," De Haan said. "While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."