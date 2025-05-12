Gas Prices In Wyoming Drop As Summer Approaches

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today.

The national average is down 8.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Even with oil prices jumping more than $4 per barrel compared to last week, the national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline as refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance and prepare to boost output," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Forty states have seen average gasoline prices fall over the last week, while just ten have seen increases—most notably on the West Coast, where another refinery fire in Northern California once again disrupted gasoline production. As we approach Memorial Day, gas prices may see some minor fluctuations, but for now, I don't expect any significant changes to the national average, with prices staying near their lowest seasonal level since 2021."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 12, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 12, 2023: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

May 12, 2022: $4.21/g (U.S. Average: $4.43/g)

May 12, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.01/g)

May 12, 2020: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $1.85/g)

May 12, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 12, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

May 12, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 12, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 12, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.01/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

Ogden- $3.19/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

Billings- $3.06/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

