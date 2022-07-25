Gas Prices Fall Over 15 Cents Nationally and in Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.55 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents lower than a month ago and $1.10 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.83 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.12 a gallon on Monday, with Campbell County as the cheapest at $4.07 a gallon, while Platte County is the most expensive at an average of $5.06 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.33 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 56.7 cents from a month ago and $1.19 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 16th most expensive state in the country, while Texas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.82 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.70 a gallon, down 30 cents from two weeks ago.

Crude oil prices have decreased over the past few weeks, down to $95 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.41 a gallon, having fallen 13 cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row. The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe," De Haan said. "I have no reason yet to expect the decline won't reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel. However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse. In addition, this week we'll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it's better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent. For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June."

