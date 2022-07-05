Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen one cent in the last week, averaging $4.83 a gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.51 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.24 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $6.10 a gallon, compared to $5.99 a gallon from a week ago.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.63 a gallon on Monday, an increase of four cents from the previous week, with Albany County as the cheapest at an average of 4.60 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $5.35 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.78 a gallon Tuesday, with the national average down 7.2 cents from a month ago and $1.66 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 20th most expensive state in the country, while South Carolina is the cheapest average state on Tuesday at $4.25 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $6.20 a gallon, down nine cents from the previous week.

Crude oil prices have fallen $10 in the past week, back below $100, down to just $99 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.72 a gallon, having fallen eight cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend," De Haan said. "While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."