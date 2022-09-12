Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 14.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.70 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Get our free mobile app

Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 26.7 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.25 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County as the cheapest at $3.22 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.61 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 26.9 cents from a month ago and 52.3 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 19th most expensive state in the country, Texas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.09 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at $5.32 a gallon after dethroning Hawaii from being on top for the past few weeks.

Crude oil prices have risen slightly over the past week, up to $87 a barrel, down from a recent low of $82 on Sept. 7, while the price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the past week, down to $5.01 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," De Haan said. "Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead."

7 Trails To Hike In Central Wyoming There's no doubt about it, the entire state of Wyoming is covered in amazing hiking trails. If you're visiting central Wyoming here are 7 trails that you should check out. I've organized them from easier to harder, ending with Laramie Peak.