Gas Prices Fall for 12th Straight Week in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 7.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Get our free mobile app

Prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents lower than a month ago and 31.1 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.13 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.96 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.26 a gallon on Monday, while Lincoln County is the most expensive at an average of $4.33 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 29.5 cents from a month ago and 57.6 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 18th most expensive state in the country, Texas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.21 a gallon while Hawaii is the most expensive state at $5.24 a gallon after dethroning California from being on top for the past several months.

Crude oil prices have fallen back down over the past week, down to $86 a barrel, down from a recent high of $95 on Aug. 29, while the price of diesel has declined two cents in the past week, down to $5.02 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC's decision yesterday to cut oil production," De Haan said. "For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP's refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief."

7 Trails To Hike In Central Wyoming There's no doubt about it, the entire state of Wyoming is covered in amazing hiking trails. If you're visiting central Wyoming here are 7 trails that you should check out. I've organized them from easier to harder, ending with Laramie Peak.