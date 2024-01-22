Gas Prices Fall as Low as $2.02/g in Natrona County

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen eight cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 59.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.02/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.50/g.

Natrona County's gas is averaging $2.12/g. GasBuddy reports that today's cheapest station in the Casper-area is the Exxon at 400 Valley Drive at $2.02/g, followed by Sam's Club on East Second Street at $2.04.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today.

Diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands, on average, at $3.87 per gallon.

"We continue to see gasoline prices bouncing off lows, only to re-test them again and again. While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won't last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 22, 2023: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 22, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

January 22, 2021: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 22, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 22, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 22, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 22, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 22, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

January 22, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 22, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.53/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.

Ogden- $2.60/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.

Billings- $2.83/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

