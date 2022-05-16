Gas Prices Continues to Rise in Wyoming and the US

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen four cents in the last week, averaging $4.20 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 18.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.22 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.87 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.13 a gallon.

Natrona County currently is the third cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.09 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County as the cheapest at $4.01 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.50 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15 cents in the last week, averaging $4.46 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 39.1 cents from a month ago and $1.43 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 18th least expensive state in the country, while Oklahoma is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.96 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.96 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen $8 in the past week, up to $112 a barrel, but lower than a recent high of $119.65 a barrel on March 8, while the price of diesel has risen three cents nationally in the past week and is currently $5.55 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally," De Haan said. "New records continued to be set on a near-daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn't much reason to be optimistic that we'll see a plunge any time soon."