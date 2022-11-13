Kherson Celebrates Russian Exit Yet Faces Huge Rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city.

Get our free mobile app

Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces.

A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force.

Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine.

Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born