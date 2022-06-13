Gas Prices Continue to Climb Quickly in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 22.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.74 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 53.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.61 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.19 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.53 a gallon, compared to $5.69 a gallon from a week ago.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.44 a gallon on Monday, up 12 cents from the previous week, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $5.24 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents in the last week, averaging $5.01 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 57.1 cents from a month ago and $1.94 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 14th cheapest state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $4.46 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $6.41 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen another $2 in the past week, up to around $120 a barrel, the highest price since $140 in June 2008, while the price of diesel sits at $5.50 a gallon, having fallen four cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," De Haan said. "Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."