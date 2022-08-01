Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.64 a gallon on Monday, down from $4.12 in the previous week, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.92 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 65.5 cents from a month ago and $1.02 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 20th most expensive state in the country, while Texas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.667 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.55 a gallon, down 15 cents from the previous week ago.

Crude oil prices have continued to decrease over the past few weeks, down to $93 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.27 a gallon, having fallen 14.8 cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below," De Haan said. "The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."

