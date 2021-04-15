Garth Brooks Officially Sells Out at Cheyenne Frontier Days

With practically no concerts over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no surprise people are ready to get back to normal. Normal includes going to see your favorite artist live in concert. Cheyenne Frontier Days announced their 2021 concert lineup on Thursday, April 8, which includes Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Black Shelton, Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

Tickets to the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos and concerts went on sale Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at CFDRodeo.com. Garth Brooks is the opening concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, Cheyenne Frontier Days officially announced through their Facebook page that the Garth Brooks show with Ned LeDoux has sold out.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, tickets are still available for the following concerts:

July 24 - Thomas Rhett

July 25 - Cody Johnson

July 26-27 - PBR Last Cowboy Standing

July 28 - Maren Morris

July 29- Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 30 - Kane Brown with Restless Road

July 31 - Blake Shelton with John King

Purchase tickets to these shows through Cheyenne Frontier Days official site HERE.

