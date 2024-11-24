Game and Fish Commission renews access agreements in Albany County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met last week in Saratoga and approved a 50-year access agreement to the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Habitat Management Area with the Christick Ranch in Albany County.

The Tom Thorne/Beth Williams WHMA is a 2,960-acre property located between Wheatland and Laramie along Highway 34 in Albany County. The property provides public recreational opportunities, including hunting and fishing at Johnson Creek Reservoir.

The commission received numerous informational presentations and updates on the Speas Fish Hatchery cool/warm water facility, the department’s website, Saratoga Lake and wildfire impacts in northeast Wyoming.

Additionally, Game and Fish presented department employees with awards. Recently retired Greg Hiatt, who served as the wildlife biologist in Sinclair, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. David Hyde, the feedground manager in the Jackson Region, was awarded for his dedicated service of 20 years.

A full recording of the commission meeting is available online. The next commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16–17 in Cheyenne.