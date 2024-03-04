Fueling Up: Wyoming Gas Prices Jump Ten Cents a Gallon, National Average Rises

Average gas prices in Wyoming have risen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.61/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.68/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.61/g.

The cheapest gas, 33 minute ago, was in Laramie at the Tumbleweed Express -- priced at $2.59 a gallon. The second cheapest was the Kum & Go in Casper on McKinley Street, followed by Conoco on Poplar.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today.

The national average is up 22.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"A majority of the nation's 50 states have seen gasoline prices rise, with the national average posting a gain for the second straight week, a trend that is hardly susprising for this time of year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The pinch at the pump has been manageable for now, with prices about 30 cents higher than mid-January, but that will likely change as we enter the madness we tend to see in March with refinery maintenance hitting its peak, impacting how much gasoline can be produced as we make the changeover to the summer blends. This always crimps supply, leading to further gas price increases."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

March 4, 2023: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

March 4, 2022: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

March 4, 2021: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

March 4, 2020: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

March 4, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 4, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 4, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 4, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 4, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 4, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.90/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93/g.

Ogden- $3.10/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Billings- $3.22/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.

