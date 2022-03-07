Frigid Temps On Deck For Casper This Week

Following a week of temperatures reaching well into the 60s, Casper is in store for frigid weather for the foreseeable future.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper is currently experiencing a -3 wind chill.

The weather service says wind gusts could reach 22 mph on Monday while temperatures aren't expected to break freezing.

On Monday evening, snow is expected to hit the area with a low of 17.

Forecasters say Tuesday could see snow showers into the evening. Additionally, lows could reach 9.

Wednesday is predicted to be snowy with a high only reaching 14. Lows Wednesday night could get into the upper negatives.

Thursday is expected to see sunny and breezy weather with a high of 15. Thursday night, lows could reach -3.