Fremont County Law Enforcement apprehend alleged armed suspect
LANDER, Wyo. — Fremont County Law Enforcement officials took an allegedly armed suspect into custody on Friday.
That’s according to a social media post from the Lander Police Department, which states that they took the suspect into custody after a strategic and coordinated response.
“At approximately 1400, officers responded to a report of ‘a disturbance involving a firearm in the vicinity of the Fremont County Courthouse,'” the post states. “Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect, who was alleged to be armed at the time and had since left the scene. Through the cooperation of multiple agencies and coordinated efforts, officers were able to take the suspect into custody in the 300 Block of Baldwin Creek Road without injury to the public, officers, or the suspect.”
The post notes that this was an isolated incident, and that there are no threats to the community or the public in general. The investigation remains ongoing.
Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM