Freightliner Involved in Fatal Car Accident Near Cokeville

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, on July 22, Debra Sandack, 68 from Utah, died in a car accident near Cokeville at 12:23 p.m.

In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by Sandack was northbound on WY-89.

The Dodge was approaching an intersection with US-30 at Sage Junction, while a Freightliner combination unit was eastbound on US-30.

Indicated by evidence at the scene, the Dodge failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled onto US-30 in front of the Freightliner, causing it to impact the Dodge in a broadside type collision.

Sandack is one of nine people who have died in a car accident this year while wearing seatbelts, compared to 32 people who died while not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two other people involved in the accident, one who was listed as injured and another as non-injured, though Highway Patrol did not identify them or provide details on their injuries.

There have been 55 fatalities on Wyoming roads so far this year, and 47 crashes, compared to 58 fatalities at this point in 2021, 60 in 2020, 94 in 2019, and 61 in 2018.