PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper

Black Friday, indeed.

Get our free mobile app

At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other.

The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.

While first responders were, well, responding to that incident, a second incident took place less than three miles away.

Dispatch called in a four-car wreck at the intersection of 2nd Street and Wyoming Boulevard. Casper residents know this as the intersection by the Eastridge Mall/Wal-Mart.

Dispatch stated that four cars were involved in the accident. First responders reported that there were two "walking injuries" but that medical was not needed on-scene. Still, there was an ambulance on scene, just in case.

Both incidents significantly slowed down traffic for a brief period of time, but Casper Police, Casper Fire-EMS and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were able to clear the scene as quickly as they could in order for traffic to resume as normal.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Casper Police Department for more information regarding these incidents, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, photos and video from the events can be seen below:

