FREE Head/Neck, Breast and Skin Cancer Screening in Lander

Rocky Mountain Oncology is sponsoring a no cost head/neck, breast and skin cancer screening on-site for September 16 from 4PM-6PM.

Get our free mobile app

The screening will be located at Rocky Mountain Oncology at 15 Shrine Club Road in Lander, Wyoming.

This screening will be open to the public in an effort to promote early detection of head/neck, breast and skin cancers. In collaboration with local providers, no-cost head/neck, breast and skin cancer screenings will be done for anyone with a lump in the neck or a sore in the mouth or the throat that does not heal and may be painful, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice, unusual or evolving skin spots or moles, hard lump or mass in breast.



“The first step to prevention is awareness. Rocky Mountain Oncology, is inviting anyone with these unaddressed head/neck, breast or skin cancer symptoms in for a no charge evaluation."

“Symptoms to be aware of for head/neck, breast, and skin may include a lump in the neck or a sore in the mouth or the throat that does not heal and may be painful, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice, hard lump or mass in breast, unusual or evolving skin spots or moles. It is important to get screened if you are experiencing any of these symptoms. Your local providers are volunteering in support of these no cost screening events in an effort to help to detect cancers early and save lives.”

No appointments are necessary, this is a first come, first serve event. With questions regarding this event, please contact:

Erin Jarboe

Tel: 307-233-4781

ejarboe@rockymountainoncology.com

Rocky Mountain Oncology is a cancer treatment facility located in Casper and Lander, Wyoming. The facility offers comprehensive cancer care including diagnostics, treatment and patient wellness. For more information on RMOC, visit www.rockymountainoncology.com or call 307-235-5433.

According to data compiled by the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists, an estimated 3.4 million Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. Skin cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and is among the few preventable cancers.

Casper Man Had Two Wishes Before High Risk Open Heart Surgery: He Wanted His Friends, and He Wanted to Be Batman Don Goodman has played 'Batman' all his life, which is why he wanted to don the cape and cowl one more time before a very high-risk, open heart surgery.