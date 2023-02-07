Free Carnival-Themed Family Game Night in Casper on the 17th

The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invite the

community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on February 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601.

They will be serving a free dinner: white chicken chili.

Get our free mobile app

The theme this year is Carnival. We will have free interactive carnival activities, balloon artists, temporary tattoo artists, a “strong man” photo booth and lots of table games for all ages.

Each family will leave with one new board game to enjoy all year to promote strong families and healthy youth read a Mercer Family press release.

"What parents and children need more than anything these days is fun that is free. When parents spend time doing fun things with their children their relationship is strengthened. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can be combated by Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (HOPE), like Family Game Night" said the release.

"Research shows that youth who spend time with their parents at least two nights a week are less likely to experiment with drugs and alcohol at an early age. It also lowers the risk of forming obesity or eating disorders, and increases the chance of graduating high school."

Courtesy Mercer Family Courtesy Mercer Family loading...