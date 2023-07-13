Neon Lights, Cowboy Nights: Brass Rings Carnival at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo

The Brass Rings Amusements Midway of Fun Carnival at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is open from 3:00 p.m. to Midnight today. They're also open for the next two days and nights from noon to midnight. All-day-passes will cost you $40.

The amusements are featuring classic rides all the way from kiddie airplanes to the zipper.

Other attractions include Charlie the Clown, an adopted family of rescued sea lions, Sean Watson the illusionist, and Roman Rider Jessica Blair.

Cowboy Christmas in July is happening in the Industrial Building today. The Virginia Mining Company will also be there.

Happening all week, beginning at 7:30, you can drop by the arena for the CWFR-PRC Rodeo.

Fair Flair at the Central Wyoming Carnival July 12, 2023