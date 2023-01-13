Annual Father-Daughter Dance Returning to Casper in February

May he have this dance?

307 Dance Academy has announced the date of their annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball, and it's happening on February 18th at the Ramkota Hotel.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., young women from any age are invited to put on their best dress and take their best guy to this annual dance.

"Girls, wear your favorite dress and take your special guy, father, grandfather, older brother to this magical event," the event invitation reads.

Tickets are $25 per person, and each person needs a ticket. This means it's $50 a 'couple,' but the money is going to a good place. It benefits the 307 Dance Academy and all of the events and programs they put on throughout the year.

In addition to a night of dancing, the Winter Ball will also feature light hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a 5x7 photo and more. There will be a live DJ on hand to make sure the music never stops, and there will be a silent auction for "our famous, one of a kind fairy homes." There will also be a drawing for some American Girl Dolls.



"This event sells out fast, so purchase tickets NOW," the invitation states.