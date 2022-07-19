Rock the Block Holding Final Event on Wednesday

Rock the Block announced on Monday that on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, they will be holding their final event.

"The organizers of Rock the Block would like to formally invite you to our FINAL Rock the Block, to be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022," a social media post read. "Let’s make the last one the best one yet!"

The producers of Rock the Block thanked the community for their involvement in the yearly summer tradition.

"We want to thank each and every individual and business that contributed in any capacity toward Rock the Block, in both our 2022 season, and in all of our years before," the post stated. "We truly appreciate you all, and couldn’t have made it this long without your support!"

Rock the Block, for years, was a highlight of summer nights in Downtown Casper. When John Huff closed down Yellowstone Garage, Dynamic Sound & Lighting tried to keep the event going, but the move to Wednesday nights (instead of the usual Thursday) may have hurt the event's attendance.

"We are grateful and humbled to have been a part in creating this family friendly community event, and hope to see others continue bringing creative ideas that bring our community together," the social media post said.

Several commenters on the post shared their feelings on the matter and the overriding feeling was one of disappointment.

"This makes me so sad," one commenter wrote. We as a community couldn't pull this wonderful event together to keep it going!"

Another commenter wrote that she thinks "Going back to Thursdays would have made the attendance better. Plus that's when everyone had originally planned for it to happen."

Mastermind of Monkey, one of Rock the Block's featured bands, has some encouraging words for Rock the Block.

"Thank you for keeping it going as long as you could!" the band wrote. "We were honored to play this summer, and work with you guys again! Thank you to all the vendors, sponsors, & John & Wendy Huff for having it on their lot again!"

Rock the Block moved from Thursday nights to Wednesday nights this summer, but on the first week of every summer month they would put on an additional show as part of the Casper Art Walk.

"Sounds like good bye forever," one commenter wrote. "The community appreciation can hardly be expressed. As things improve we can only hope you will return next year. Thank you."

Producers of Rock the Block have not gone on record with the reasons as to why they are ending, but they did tell K2 Radio News that, eventually, they will have a more detailed statement as to the reasoning.

In the meantime, both David Street Station and The Gaslight Social will continue to put on summer concerts for Casper residents, featuring local and national artists. It may not be Rock the Block, but the Downtown Casper blocks will still, in fact, be rocking.

"Again, thank you Casper for your continued support, and we look forward to celebrating with our entire community for the last time at Rock the Block on this Wednesday, July 20, 2022," the post ended.

