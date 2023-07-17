Four Wyoming Fishing Enthusiasts Recognized as “Ultimate Anglers”

Four Wyoming fishing enthusiasts are being recognized for conquering one of the toughest fishing challenges in the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the newest Ultimate Anglers to catch 10 different trophy-sized fish in Wyoming.

The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.

Congratulations:

Casper Region: Logan Harris and Michael Hughes

Lander Region: Benton Davis

Cody Region: Joseph Wassmer

According the news release from Game and Fish, "trophy fish represent the largest fish in the state — the top 5% — of the 24 eligible species. Some fisheries in Wyoming are managed for trophy sizes while others are managed for high catch rates and species diversity.

"Participating in the Master Angler program is easy, even if catching a trophy is challenging. Anglers must land a fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length from snout to the tip of a pinched tail, and must take and submit a side-view photograph of the fish. Include in the photograph an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Submit the photo, angler information, details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.

"The Master Angler program includes a variety of challenges. Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of Master Angler, a species-specific sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designate someone as a Trophy Angler, carrying the same prizes as a Master Angler with a commemorative medallion. Those who catch 10 different trophy species get the title of Ultimate Angler and earn a commemorative plaque to honor their achievement and recognition.

"Anglers can use information from the Master Angler webpage to see which waters have yielded trophy fish to plan their own pursuits. To submit an entry or for measurement tips and a list of masters, visit the Game and Fish website."

