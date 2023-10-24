‘Fossil Future’ Expert to Speak at Casper College Argues We Should Be Using More, Not Less Fossil Fuels

New York Times bestselling author, philosopher, and energy expert Alex Epstein will be on the Casper College campus on Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. to speak on “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas — Not Less.” The presentation is free and open to the public. The talk takes place in Wheeler Concert Hall inside the Music Building.

Epstein believes that "human flourishing" should be guiding energy and environmental progress. He has written two books: "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels," and his newest "Fossil Future."

Epstein is also the founder and CEO of the Center for Industrial Progress, a for-profit think tank. According to CIPs website, Epstein founded the organization “ …to offer a positive, pro-human alternative to the Green movement.” He has been featured hundreds of times on TV, radio, and print, including Rolling Stone and Fox News.

Epstein has testified before Congress arguing against a shift to clean energy because he believes it denies developing countries affordable power.

In his book “Fossil Future,” Epstein draws on the latest data and new insights to challenge everything most people thought they knew about the future of energy. A limited number of “Fossil Future” will be given to the audience and signed by Epstein immediately following the event.