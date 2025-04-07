Former Wyoming First Lady Sherri Geringer dies after extended illness

CASPER, Wyo. — Former Wyoming First Lady Sherri Geringer has died after a prolonged illness.

Sherri Geringer (Sharyn Louise Slentz) was born in 1945, according to the Wyoming State Archives, and served as First Lady of Wyoming during her husband Jim Geringer’s term as governor from 1995 to 2003.

According to a release issued by their son, Rep. Rob Geringer, the First Lady died just two weeks after the Geringers celebrated their 58th anniversary.

Services are planned in their hometown of Wheatland and in Cheyenne, they said.

The full release follows:

Governor Jim Geringer and family regretfully announce the passing of former First Lady Sherri Geringer on April 5, 2025, after an extended illness. Her passing came just two weeks after Jim and Sherri celebrated their 58th anniversary with their 33 kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and bonus family members. Sherri went to be with her Lord, undoubtedly greeted with great joy and celebration led by her parents, Bob and Winnie Slentz and grandson, Jaden Ramsey. She loved to serve her family, her community, and people around the state and was dedicated to her volunteer work with many organizations such as Raising Readers, Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, and her church. Sherri left a lasting impact on all who knew her. Her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering strength touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. Whether through a kind word, a quiet gesture, or a moment of laughter, she had a way of making people feel seen and valued. Her legacy lives on in the lives she enriched, the love she shared, and the memories we carry forward. An announcement with details of memorial services in Cheyenne and Wheatland will follow soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests well-wishers donate to a charity of their choice in Sherri’s memory or to one dear to her heart such as Raising Readers in Wyoming, Cheyenne Women’s Civic League, or a local domestic violence shelter. The family is also requesting short stories of the public’s fond memories of Sherri, which may be read during her memorial service. Please email MrsGWyoming@gmail.com.

