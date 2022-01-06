Former Vice President and NCHS Mustang Dick Cheney “Disappointed” in Republicans

Former Vice President, Casper native, and Natrona County High School graduate Dick Cheney appeared alongside his daughter, Liz on Thursday to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; an attack that left 5 people dead.

Both Cheney's stood on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and recited the pledge of allegiance, and took part in a moment of silence, honoring those who lost their lives on that day. Following that, Democrat members of the House lined up to shake Mr. Cheney's hand, according to ABC News.

"One by one, Democratic members, including some liberals who castigated him and his politics when he was vice president -- approached him to shake his hand and pay their respects," ABC wrote. "Besides the Cheneys and her staffers, there were no other Republicans in sight."

Before that, however, Mr. Cheney, who served as Vice President to George W. Bush from 2001-2009, spoke with ABC News just off the floor and gave his thoughts on the January 6 attack, as well as his own party's response to it.

"The importance of January 6th as an historic event cannot be overstated," Vice President Cheney stated. "I was honored and proud to join my daughter on the House floor to recognize this anniversary, to commend the heroic actions of law enforcement that day, and to reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution."

VP Cheney then addressed his political party, scolding them like a grandfather who wasn't mad, just disappointed.

"I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation," he said.

As Dick and his daughter prepared to leave the floor, he told ABC that he was "very proud of Liz," and stated that he was "here to support her."

Before leaving, the elder Republican statesman offered one more observation about the Republican leadership in the House.

"Well, it's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks that I knew when I was here for 10 years -- dramatically."