Former UW Cowboy Josh Allen inks extension with Bills

CASPER, Wyo. — Former University of Wyoming standout and current Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen recently inked a contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through 2030.

According to reports, the contract is valued at $330 million with $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee in NFL history. With an average annual pay of roughly $55 million, Allen is now one of the highest-paid athletes in the league.

Allen was named the league MVP in February after accounting for 4,269 yards and 41 touchdowns in the 2024–25 season on some stellar efficiency. Led by the star QB, the Bills won their fifth consecutive AFC East division title this past season and made the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

No player in NFL history has accounted for more wins, touchdowns and yards in their first seven seasons.

