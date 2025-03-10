SBA Launches Made In America Initiative To Boost Small Manufacturers And National Security

Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced the agency’s new Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to restore American economic dominance and national security by empowering small manufacturers. The agency’s effort aims to support President Trump’s agenda to create jobs, secure supply chains, promote fair trade, and bring back the blue-collar boom of his first Administration.

About 99% of American manufacturers are small businesses.

“The great American comeback starts with restoring American industry,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said.

“With the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, we’re slashing red tape, expanding access to capital, and fueling a manufacturing resurgence that will create high-paying jobs and revitalize communities across the country."

"By prioritizing American-made products, we’re not just securing our economic dominance — we’re protecting our national security by ensuring the essential goods we rely on are produced right here at home. SBA’s initiative is a promise to every hardworking American and small business owner: We’re putting American jobs and strength first.”

As part of the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, the SBA will:

Cut $100 billion in regulation through the Office of Advocacy.

Launch a Red Tape Hotline for small business owners and manufacturers to share feedback and submit onerous regulations for review.

Deploy the newly announced Office of Manufacturing and Trade to offer small manufacturers dedicated resources and training in partnership with SBA field offices across the country.

Reduce barriers to access for the 504 loan program, a zero-subsidy program which provides capital for real estate, construction, and equipment purchases. Zero-subsidy means the program operates without ongoing taxpayer funding and is sustained by borrower and lender fees.

Expand the use of the 7(a) Working Capital Pilot program, which provides financing to fund inventory purchases and export-related expenses for international markets.

Promote a skilled manufacturing workforce by partnering with agencies, trade schools and private sector stakeholders to create a pipeline of skilled workers to support manufacturing.

As part of the Initiative, representatives from the newly announced Office of Manufacturing and Trade will embark on a multi-state Made in America Roadshow over the next two months, where they will hold roundtables to solicit feedback from small manufacturers across the country.

Administrator Loeffler will formally launch the Initiative and the Roadshow today at an aerospace and defense manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Ind. She will be joined by state and federal leaders, as well as small business owners in the manufacturing industry.

