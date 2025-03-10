Obituaries: Hinderliter; Hurley; Schatza; Thomas

Lowell D. “Silver” Hinderliter: 1942 – 2025

Lowell D. “Silver” Hinderliter, 82, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, March 3, 2025 with his family at his side.

Lowell was born May 25, 1942 in Ottawa, Kansas to Kenneth and Vada (Brady) Hinderliter. While growing up in Ottawa, during his high school years, Lowell worked on his family’s farm as well as working at a Dairy Plant and Pepsi Plant in Ottawa. Lowell moved to Wyoming to work for Prairie Publishing as a Pressman in 1965 until they closed in 1993. He then went to work for House of Printing until retiring at the age of 72.

Lowell met his soul-mate and the love of his life, Luella Perea (Lu), in Casper and they were married in 1970. Lu became Mom to Lowell’s three children: Richard, Debbie, and Frank. The family was complete with the birth of Cindy.

Lowell loved to hunt and taught his children the love of the hunt. He enjoyed fishing and camping – any outdoor activity – especially golfing. Richard, his son, gave him the nickname “Silver” because of his silver hair. He was known thereafter as “Silver” to his children, grandchildren and his golfing buddies. He loved to work in his yard and had pride for his well maintained lawn, flowers and gardening. Silver adopted PeeWee, the squirrel, who the family will continue to feed and care for. PeeWee has shared the secret and other squirrels are benefiting from Silver’s attention.

Lowell was a Cub Scout leader, taking his scouts on many outings and teaching them valuable life and outdoor skills. He was Santa for his family and friends and also at the Casper Orphanage, which just shows how big his heart was for children and community. Many summer vacations were spent on the road to different camping areas with family and friends; camping at times in tents and other times in camping trailers. He taught his children the love of the outdoors.

Lowell was a devoted husband and father. His life was filled with love for Lu, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught his children that a job worth doing is worth doing right. He instilled the values of kindness, trust, honesty and respect to his children. He taught them to be responsible and caring.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Frank; parents-in-law, Charles and Emma Hawley; brother-in-law, Jeff Hawley. He is survived by his wife, Luella; children: Richard (Jeanene); Debbie (Martin) Hedrick-Nieto; Frank (Jennifer); Cindy (Chris) Osenbaugh; grandchildren: Tasha Bennion; Kristen Drake; Leslie Martin; Gabrielle Nieto; Makayla Casarez; Crystal Van De Riet; Lora Terrel; James Hinderliter; Jordyn Osenbaugh; Lauren Osenbaugh; and great-grandchildren: Hannah, Aiden, Eli, Beau, Bryce, Pyper, Hailey, Easton, Jay, Scarlett, Oliver, Orion, Quinnleigh, Harper, Maverick, Jaxon and Leona.

He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Alice (Marv) Boleng, Willa Perea, Debbie Willcox, Anita (Pat) Kuharski and his brother-in-law, Chuck (Susan} Hawley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lowell leaves behind a legacy of love for family and friends.

A Rosary will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road, Casper, WY, 82609. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church followed by a reception in St. Patrick’s Commons. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.

Betty May Hurley: 1938 – 2025

With sadness in our hearts, our beloved mother, Betty May Hurley peacefully passed on March 6, 2025. She will join the cremains of her husband, Manford Otis Hurley, at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery Evansville, Wyoming.

Suzanne Lynn Schatza: 1959 – 2025

Suzanne Lynn Clear Schatza, 65, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 21, 1959, in Riverton, Wyoming, to John and Colleen Clear. Suzanne lived a life rich with love, laughter, and dedicated service.

Growing up in Riverton, Suzanne graduated from Riverton High School in 1978. Her life took on a vibrant new chapter with the arrival of her four children: Denise, Deidra, Drew, and Derek from her previous marriage to Mark Schatza. As a devoted mother, Suzanne poured her heart and soul into raising her family, always present and supportive.

Alongside motherhood, Suzanne embarked on a remarkable 35-year career as a Claim Specialist for State Farm. This role took her on exciting adventures across the country, with time spent in Colorado, Florida, and Alabama. She embraced these opportunities, forging new experiences and broadening her horizons. Even as she traveled for work, she remained a constant and supportive presence in her children’s lives, enthusiastically cheering them on at their sporting events. Her love for the beach also blossomed during this time, providing a relaxing escape and cherished memories.

Upon retiring in 2016, Suzanne returned to Casper, Wyoming, eager to be closer to her family. She found joy in the simple things: spending time with her beloved dogs, attending her grandchildrens’ numerous sporting events, and actively participating in church activities at Highland Park Church. The church became a source of strength and community, where she forged lasting friendships and deepened her faith.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Colleen Clear; her sister, Cindy Borchgrevink; and her grandson, Christopher Schneider.

She is survived by children: Denise Schneider and husband Matt of Arvada, Colorado; Deidra Cottenoir and husband Terry of Casper, Wyoming; Drew Schatza of Riverton, Wyoming; and Derek Schatza and wife Heidi of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren Emma Schneider; Michael, Nathan, Lucas, and Brady Cottenoir; Blake, Hailee, and Merrill Schatza; Riley, Layne, and Landon Schatza; siblings: Stacey Clear and Craig Clear; and nieces and nephews Ethan Clear, Erin Cundy, and Jason Borchgrevink.

Suzanne’s legacy will live on through the love and memories she shared with her family and friends. Her unwavering dedication to her children, her adventurous spirit, and her strong faith will be cherished forever.

A memorial service to celebrate Suzanne’s life will be held at Highland Park Church in Casper, Wyoming, on March 17, 2025, at 3 p.m. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

Jay C. Thomas: 1958 – 2025

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Jay C. Thomas, age 66. He was born July 31, 1958 and passed away on February 21 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Jamestown, New York to Delbert Thomas and Shirley Jewell Thomas. Two years later, his baby sister Stephanie was born. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Casper, where Jay grew up and made wonderful childhood memories. He got his first go-cart and mini-bike at a young age and turned into quite the daredevil. He became very mechanically inclined and once built a truck from the ground up from three different trucks. He also was fascinated with technology and was always striving to learn about the newest gadgets on the market. Jay got married at a young age and from that union were born two daughter Janelle and Kristen. They later divorced and Jay remarried Tina Decker and from that union were born two sons, Jessie and Zeth; and twin daughters, Raquel and Loni. Jay and Tina were later divorced, but remained friends until his passing.

Jay lived the majority of his adult life in Phoenix, Arizona, but also lived in Florida for a time working many different jobs, from apartment manager to moving companies.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Delbert and Shirley Thomas; and both of his twin daughters, Raquel and Loni. He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Petumenos (Dan); his ex-wife, Tee Soik (Rob); his son, Jessie Thomas (Anna) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; his son, Zeth Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, Janell Thomas of Casper, Wyoming, and Kristen Thomas of Casper, Wyoming. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Issaac Thomas, Levi Thomas, Elsie Thomas, Maude Thomas, Julian Thomas, and baby Arthur Jay Thomas due in May. His extended family includes step-mothers, Corinne Eckhart and Sharon Thomas; as well as step-brothers: Craig Thomas (Sandy), Kirk Bundy, Mark Bundy (Amy), Miles Bundy (Heather); step-sisters: Kerre Schlager (Tim), and Kristal Kennedy; nephew, Jared Petumenos (Sable); niece, Jamie Jenkins (Leo); and great-nephew, Landon Jenkins; as well as many loving cousins.

Despite living a wild and adventurous life filled with ups and downs, he ultimately found peace and purpose through his faith in the lord. From a tumultuous past to a transformative relationship with God, Jay will be remembered for the impact he had on all of our lives.

Jay was grateful for the people that stuck by him through the good and bad times. It is so difficult to say goodbye, but we find comfort that he is in a better place with our lord until one day we will be together again. There will be a private family celebration of life on March 26, 2025. Condolences may be sent to 6625 Cherokee Lane Casper, WY 82604.

