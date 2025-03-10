Natrona County health and food inspections (3/3/25–3/9/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

March 3, 2025

Subway Mills

Violations: 5 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”

VFW Post #9439

Violation: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

March 4, 2025

Red Butte Bed & Breakfast

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

March 5, 2025

Chozen Yogurt

Violations: 2 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The chlorine concentration in the 3C sink and in the sanitizing bucket was low.”

Wyoming Discount Liquor

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

Cosmic Candy & Oddities

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

March 6, 2025

Neighborhood Child Caring Center

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The inside of the upstairs refrigerator needs cleaned.”

March 7, 2025

Silly Goose Daycare

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The test strips for checking the sanitizing solution have expired,”

Casper College

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The facility is using chlorine to sanitize but only has quat test strips.”