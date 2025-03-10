Whooping Cough Continues to Spread in Wyoming

Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) officials are concerned with the continued active, current spread of pertussis (whooping cough) across the state.

Clay Van Houten, infectious disease epidemiology unit manager with WDH, said there have been 30 confirmed pertussis cases in Wyoming so far this year. “While roughly two-thirds of the reported cases have been among Sheridan County residents, pertussis has also been identified in eight other counties to date,” Van Houten said.

Van Houten noted there were 19 reported Wyoming cases in 2024, 0 in 2023 and 2 in 2022. “The sharp increase in reports we started seeing in late 2024, which has continued through this year’s early months, is significant and is concerning,” Van Houten said.

Actual case numbers are likely higher because many illnesses are not recognized as pertussis and others may not be reported. Pertussis typically begins with cold-like symptoms and perhaps a mild cough. Pertussis is often not suspected or diagnosed until a persistent cough with spasms sets in after one to two weeks. Infants and children can cough violently and rapidly with a loud "whooping" sound.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said “More than half of infants less than 1 year of age who become ill with pertussis need to be hospitalized and we know, in some cases, it can be deadly for these babies. Infants are simply more vulnerable and don’t yet have the protection pertussis vaccines offer.”

Harrist said the Tdap adolescent/adult pertussis booster vaccine is especially important for those spending time with new infants such as parents, grandparents and other people who take care of them. “Also, if you are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant, you should talk to your doctor about a Tdap vaccine because that can also help protect newborns,” she said.

Harrist recommends in general all residents stay up to date with pertussis vaccines as those who still become ill with pertussis after vaccination are less likely to have a severe experience. “In addition, people should consider seeing a medical professional for antibiotics if they have symptoms consistent with pertussis,” she said.