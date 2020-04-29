Former UW Basketball Coach Lands Assistant’s Job at Georgia

Former University of Wyoming basketball coach Steve McClain is headed to the SEC and will join the University of Georgia staff as an assistant. McClain was released by Illinois-Chicago as their head coach after 5 seasons going 76-93. Georgia's current head coach Tom Creen had McClain on his staff at Indiana from 2010-2015.

During his tenure at Wyoming, McClain had one NCAA tournament team in 2001-02 which upset Gonzaga in the first round and lost to Arizona in the 2nd round. He had 3 other teams make the NIT and finished with a career record of 157-115 in Laramie.

Georgia was 16-16 this past season with a record of 5-13 in SEC play.