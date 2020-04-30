Former Riverton high school basketball player Xavier Webb has been promoted to interim head coach at Division III Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. He will replace Clif Carroll who took the head coaching position at the University of Mary-Hardin.

Webb was an assistant on the men's staff at Sul Ross this past season and played at the school for two years, in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He earned both his bachelor's and Masters's degrees from Sul Ross and started his coaching career at Wayland Baptist as an assistant.

Webb graduated from Riverton in 2013 and averaged 16 points a game his senior seniors season as the Wolverines went 24-5 and finished runner up at the 4A state tournament. He was named the state's Mr. Basketball that season and played junior college basketball in Wyoming at Sheridan and Central Wyoming.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app