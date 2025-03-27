Former Casper pawn shop manager pleads guilty to stealing over $34K

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to stealing over $34,000 while working as the manager of a pawn shop in Casper in 2018.

Antonio Carrillo, 32, reportedly left Wyoming after he and five other employees were fired for failing drug tests, according to the Casper Police Department report.

After the firings, the regional manager got a call from the corporate office informing him that there weren’t bank deposits corresponding to a dozen store cash-outs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 29, 2018.

The warrant for Carrillo’s arrest was signed in June 2019. He was arrested at the police station on Dec. 9, 2024. Carrillo pleaded guilty to a single count of grand theft before Natrona County District Court Judge Keri Johnson on Tuesday, March 25.

The plea agreement calls for a four- to six-year suspended sentence, but Carrillo will be responsible for paying back $34,854.

During the investigation, a Casper police detective reviewed security footage and saw Carrillo working the register and moving cash from the safe to the counter on the dates the store cashed out the missing deposits.

The detective spoke to two other former assistant managers who said they’d heard Carrillo went to Colorado or Mexico. One was a woman who said Carrillo frequently took her shopping and spent money on her at the strip club, where she worked a second job, according to the affidavit.

