Accused Sex Offender Asks Judge for More Time to Consider Plea

On Tuesday morning a former employee with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming appeared in Natrona County District Court before Judge Daniel Forgey for a change of plea hearing.

In August, Daniel Uptain was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, and one count of solicitation -- crimes punishable by more than 100 years if convicted on all counts.

Uptain pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 25. His trial was scheduled for January this year, but a change of plea hearing was instead sheduled on January 2, suggesting that Uptain might plead guilty to one or all of the charges.

Uptain was, at the time, being represented by Public Defender Tim Cotton. Brandon Rosty is listed in court records as the prosecuting attorney, but due to scheduling conflicts Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson appeared on behalf of the State.

Uptain did not, however, change his plea. He and his attorney asked Judge Forgey for a continuance so that he might have more time to consider potential ramifications. "I think he's going to take a deal," stated Cotton in court, but reasoned that his client needs more time to consider such "matters of grave importance."

Court proceedings on the matter will be delayed until a later date. The case will be revisited on or about Feb. 5. Schedules are always subject to change.

